Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 410.50 ($5.17) and last traded at GBX 410.50 ($5.17). 342,224 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 444,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 408.50 ($5.14).

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.04) target price on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Genuit Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEN

Genuit Group Stock Performance

Genuit Group Company Profile

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 400.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 340.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,903.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.29.

(Get Free Report)

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.