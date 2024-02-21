Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.35 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 22.80%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Gildan Activewear updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.920-3.070 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.92-3.07 EPS.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 3.6 %

GIL stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.09. The stock had a trading volume of 609,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $37.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIL shares. Stifel Canada cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Browning West LP lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 7.1% during the first quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,395,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $212,268,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,349,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,507,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,645,000 after buying an additional 85,419 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 25.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,457,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,318,000 after acquiring an additional 490,913 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 85.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,191,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

