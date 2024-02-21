Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.920-3.070 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Gildan Activewear also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.92-3.07 EPS.

GIL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Edward Jones lowered Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.41.

NYSE GIL traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $34.89. 809,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.63.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 225.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

