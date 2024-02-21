Glenview Trust co Acquires 402 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,532,290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $601,159,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,048,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,484,000 after purchasing an additional 889,297 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $86.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion and a PE ratio of 28.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.61. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.