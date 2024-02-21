Glenview Trust co Invests $280,000 in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Glenview Trust co bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $141.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.75. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $170.30.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. TheStreet raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.75.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

