Glenview Trust co Invests $308,000 in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Glenview Trust co bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNW opened at $69.10 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.11.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

