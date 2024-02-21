Glenview Trust co Sells 130 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Glenview Trust co lowered its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in STERIS were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in STERIS by 2.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in STERIS by 14.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STE opened at $229.31 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $173.21 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

