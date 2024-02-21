Glenview Trust co Sells 359 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Glenview Trust co lessened its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,421 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 14,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,772,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,182,000 after buying an additional 524,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,569,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,931,000 after buying an additional 506,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,766,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,623,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $54.89 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

