Glenview Trust co Sells 420 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Glenview Trust co trimmed its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $55,499,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,497,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $50,715,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,782,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSM opened at $223.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.18 and a 200-day moving average of $173.40. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $231.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Wedbush upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

