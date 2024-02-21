Glenview Trust co Takes $303,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Glenview Trust co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,674,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,850,000 after buying an additional 1,671,150 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,341,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,826,000 after purchasing an additional 509,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,966,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,096,000 after purchasing an additional 441,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,508,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,184 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.53.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

