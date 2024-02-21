Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,980 shares during the quarter. Brunswick comprises 1.8% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Brunswick worth $17,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,393,000 after buying an additional 2,006,578 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 485,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brunswick by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,749,000 after purchasing an additional 478,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,033,000 after purchasing an additional 263,477 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BC traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,901. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.15 and a 200 day moving average of $81.67. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $99.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

In related news, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total transaction of $211,353.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,016.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Brunswick news, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total transaction of $211,353.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,016.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,696 shares of company stock worth $1,525,349. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

