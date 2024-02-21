Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Has $11.92 Million Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,700 shares during the quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $11,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBP. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 15,662 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.1% during the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 432,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth about $18,661,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 106,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,346,000 after buying an additional 73,138 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IBP stock traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,396. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.06. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.57 and a 52 week high of $214.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBP. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBP

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Installed Building Products

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.