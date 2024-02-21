Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Has $32.96 Million Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,593 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Financial comprises approximately 3.3% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.71% of Wintrust Financial worth $32,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,156,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,112,000 after acquiring an additional 119,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,466,000 after purchasing an additional 109,995 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,179,000 after purchasing an additional 480,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,795,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,011,000 after purchasing an additional 112,337 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,685,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,011,000 after purchasing an additional 86,976 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.10. The stock had a trading volume of 152,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,610. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.62. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.48 and a 12 month high of $100.71. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WTFC

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.