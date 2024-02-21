Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Purchases 1,200 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. ACI Worldwide accounts for 4.0% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 1.61% of ACI Worldwide worth $39,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 28.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,592,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,485,000 after purchasing an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1,080.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after buying an additional 319,208 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 313,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 67,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity at ACI Worldwide

In other ACI Worldwide news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $942,980.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 430,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,588,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $942,980.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 430,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,588,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $493,887.24. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 52,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.17. 159,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.96.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACIW

ACI Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.