Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 233,400 Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 233,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,447,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.48% of Cogent Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 895.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 70.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 153.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 68.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

Shares of CCOI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.00. 83,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,647. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.02 and its 200-day moving average is $69.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.41.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $60,837.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,167.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,861 shares of company stock worth $3,008,097. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

