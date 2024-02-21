goeasy Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $16.67 Per Share (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for goeasy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will earn $16.67 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $16.93. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $16.81 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GSY. Cormark increased their price target on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on goeasy from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares raised their target price on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$186.33.

goeasy Price Performance

TSE:GSY opened at C$172.48 on Monday. goeasy has a one year low of C$87.00 and a one year high of C$180.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 22.07. The stock has a market cap of C$2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$160.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$135.35.

goeasy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. goeasy’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Insider Transactions at goeasy

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total value of C$387,600.00. Insiders own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Featured Stories

