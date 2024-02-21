Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 197,927 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 11.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 20,958 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at $358,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 27.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,427,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,416,000 after acquiring an additional 965,932 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 496.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 60,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLNG opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $25.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

