Gold Fields (GFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) is set to release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Gold Fields to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GFI shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

