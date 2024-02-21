Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Golden Minerals from $9.00 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Minerals

NYSE:AUMN opened at $0.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 87.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 411,765 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 108,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

