Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL) Declares $0.50 Semi-Annual Dividend

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, March 19th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th.
Goodfellow Stock Up 0.7 %
GDL stock opened at C$15.00 on Wednesday. Goodfellow has a one year low of C$11.15 and a one year high of C$15.70. The firm has a market cap of C$127.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 4.23.
About Goodfellow
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Goodfellow
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Range-bound Home Depot stock still is, lower prices ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Goodfellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.