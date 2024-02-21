Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 10,381 BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BRP by 2.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in BRP by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in BRP by 8.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BRP by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BRP by 21.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DOOO. UBS Group cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.20.

BRP Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $66.80 on Wednesday. BRP Inc. has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.14.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 150.71% and a net margin of 8.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.18%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

