Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 4,699 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JLL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

JLL opened at $183.37 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $193.52. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.57.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

