Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes $788,000 Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BRP by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,763,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,543,000 after buying an additional 440,782 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BRP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in BRP during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,632,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BRP by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after purchasing an additional 407,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BRP by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,421,000 after purchasing an additional 250,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.20.

BRP Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $66.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.14. BRP Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.75 and a 200 day moving average of $71.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 150.71% and a net margin of 8.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.18%.

BRP Profile

(Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

See Also

