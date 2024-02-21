Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Issues Earnings Results

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Graphic Packaging updated its FY24 guidance to $2.50 to $3.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.500-3.000 EPS.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $27.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after acquiring an additional 377,055 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

