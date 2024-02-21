Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Issues Earnings Results

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Graphic Packaging updated its FY24 guidance to $2.50 to $3.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.500-3.000 EPS.
Graphic Packaging Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $27.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17.
Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.
About Graphic Packaging
Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.
