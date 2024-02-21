Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Shares Up 4.9% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.9% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $26.02 and last traded at $25.96. Approximately 2,785,057 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,949,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

GPK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,419,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,979,000 after buying an additional 14,040,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,983,000 after purchasing an additional 566,205 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,681,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,540,000 after purchasing an additional 628,663 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,207,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,587 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,133,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

