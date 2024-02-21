Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Insider Acquires £52,500 in Stock

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Free Report) insider Anne O’Leary acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £52,500 ($66,104.26).

Shares of Greencore Group stock traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 104.60 ($1.32). The stock had a trading volume of 748,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,283. The stock has a market cap of £491.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,490.00, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.16. Greencore Group plc has a one year low of GBX 68.35 ($0.86) and a one year high of GBX 106 ($1.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 99.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 91.12.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

