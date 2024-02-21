GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3564 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

GSK has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. GSK has a payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GSK to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

GSK opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average is $36.99.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSK. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank grew its position in shares of GSK by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 26,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

