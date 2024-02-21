Guardant Health (GH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Guardant Health to post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Guardant Health Trading Up 1.8 %

GH opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. Guardant Health has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $41.06. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GH. Guggenheim began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $152,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,926 shares in the company, valued at $156,268.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

