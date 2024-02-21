Guardian Capital LP Acquires 7,870 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.09% of Napco Security Technologies worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 925,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 104.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after purchasing an additional 837,472 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after purchasing an additional 721,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 638,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $21,497,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Imperial Capital lowered Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.23. 79,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,461. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.53. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $46.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.55.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $238,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $238,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $1,263,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,706,010 shares in the company, valued at $167,215,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,950,144 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.