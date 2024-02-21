Guardian Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Guardian Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,345,000 after purchasing an additional 46,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cintas by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 5.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,615,000 after purchasing an additional 123,468 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 5,584.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,846,000 after purchasing an additional 64,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.57.

Cintas Trading Up 0.3 %

CTAS stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $616.22. The company had a trading volume of 52,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $626.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $596.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $542.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas



Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

