Guardian Capital LP Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.95. 1,369,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,608,084. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.07.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

