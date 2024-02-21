Guardian Capital LP Has $564,000 Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Guardian Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 7.3% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 14.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 85.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 355,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,817,000 after buying an additional 163,437 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 25.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,392. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.10. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.12%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

