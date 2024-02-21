Guardian Capital LP Invests $269,000 in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Methanex by 356.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 90.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 12.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 4.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 43,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 739,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,950,000 after buying an additional 123,296 shares during the period. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.45. The stock had a trading volume of 260,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,495. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.79. Methanex Co. has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $54.83.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

MEOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

