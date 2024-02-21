Guardian Capital LP Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Guardian Capital LP raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 766,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 23,201 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

