Guardian Capital LP Reduces Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,326 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,557 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.76.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $98.04. 1,141,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,414,482. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $99.45. The company has a market cap of $111.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

