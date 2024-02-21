Guardian Capital LP Sells 200 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Guardian Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pool by 96.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POOL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.38.

Pool Price Performance

Pool stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $385.94. 134,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,338. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.25. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $307.77 and a 12 month high of $405.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

