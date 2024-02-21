Guardian Capital LP Sells 26,787 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Guardian Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,787 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,564,000 after buying an additional 30,996,329 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 39.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,723,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,364,000 after buying an additional 7,329,168 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 16.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,250,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,517,000 after buying an additional 2,625,505 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,217,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,859,000 after buying an additional 1,313,734 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,900. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $41.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.49. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.79.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 53.03% and a net margin of 50.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

