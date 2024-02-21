Guggenheim Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $358.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $274.00 to $358.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.26% from the company’s previous close.

CRWD has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.47.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $30.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,255,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,879.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $113.12 and a 1 year high of $338.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,293,289.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,258,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,550 shares of company stock valued at $67,168,751 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

