Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.550-3.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $915.0 million-$985.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $961.1 million. Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.55 to $3.90 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HALO stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.12. The stock had a trading volume of 889,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,319. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $396,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

