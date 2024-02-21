Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.00, but opened at $37.72. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics shares last traded at $39.74, with a volume of 366,944 shares.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $396,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 517.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,983,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,390 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,323,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,809,000 after buying an additional 1,433,856 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,935,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,078,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,984,000 after buying an additional 1,002,122 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 250.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,163,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,986,000 after buying an additional 831,199 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.01.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

