Harspring Capital Management LLC Acquires 409,000 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Harspring Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 71.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 984,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,000 shares during the quarter. Cogent Communications accounts for approximately 16.2% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Harspring Capital Management LLC owned about 2.01% of Cogent Communications worth $60,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 391.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 36,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 29,182 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 90,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 381,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,616,000 after acquiring an additional 69,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 20,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $1,399,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,740,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,793,894.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 3,550 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 20,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $1,399,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,740,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,793,894.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,861 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,097. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCOI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Cogent Communications stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.11. 79,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,380. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.41. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $79.50.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

