Harspring Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000. Magnite accounts for 0.5% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,221,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,904 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,759,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,221,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 9,584.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

MGNI stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.50. 397,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,609. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $15.73.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGNI. B. Riley boosted their price target on Magnite from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

