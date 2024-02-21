Harspring Capital Management LLC Has $14.09 Million Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Rush Enterprises comprises about 3.7% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Harspring Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of Rush Enterprises worth $14,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 891.2% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 543.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st.

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $65,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,809 shares in the company, valued at $32,400,320.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $65,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,809 shares in the company, valued at $32,400,320.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $3,454,494.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,169.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,596,378 shares of company stock worth $69,337,644. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUSHA stock traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $45.58. 100,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $50.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average of $42.36.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

