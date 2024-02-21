Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Shares Gap Up to $34.03

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.03, but opened at $35.69. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $35.69, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.
Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Up 4.9 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.31. The stock has a market cap of $580.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.33.
About Haverty Furniture Companies
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.
