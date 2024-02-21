HC Wainwright Comments on Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Roivant Sciences in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.77). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roivant Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $11.54 on Monday. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 27.79, a current ratio of 27.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,786,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,524,000 after purchasing an additional 74,131 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 149,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 394,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 24,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,085 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $33,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,929,426 shares in the company, valued at $573,820,157.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $33,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,929,426 shares in the company, valued at $573,820,157.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $1,058,694.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 532,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

