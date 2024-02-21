Head to Head Survey: Aluminum Co. of China (OTCMKTS:ACHHY) and Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Aluminum Co. of China (OTCMKTS:ACHHY – Get Free Report) and Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.9% of Century Aluminum shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Century Aluminum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aluminum Co. of China and Century Aluminum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aluminum Co. of China N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Century Aluminum $2.78 billion 0.34 -$14.10 million ($2.04) -5.00

Analyst Recommendations

Aluminum Co. of China has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Century Aluminum.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aluminum Co. of China and Century Aluminum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aluminum Co. of China 1 0 0 0 1.00 Century Aluminum 0 2 1 0 2.33

Century Aluminum has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.47%. Given Century Aluminum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Century Aluminum is more favorable than Aluminum Co. of China.

Profitability

This table compares Aluminum Co. of China and Century Aluminum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aluminum Co. of China N/A N/A N/A Century Aluminum -8.47% -10.38% -2.53%

Summary

Century Aluminum beats Aluminum Co. of China on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration and mining of bauxite, coal, and other resources in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; refines bauxite into alumina; and sells alumina, as well as produces and sells refined alumina, gallium, and multi-form alumina bauxite. The Primary Aluminum segment procures alumina and other raw materials, supplemental materials, and electrical power; and produces and sells aluminum and aluminum-related products, such as carbon, aluminum alloy, and other electrolytic aluminum products. The Trading segment trades in alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum fabrication products, other non-ferrous metal products, coal products, and raw and supplemental materials; and provides logistics and transport services to external customers. The Energy segment mines for coal deposits; generates and sells electricity using thermal, wind, and solar power sources to regional power grid corporations; and manufactures power related equipment. The Corporate and Other Operating segment provides research and development services; and operates other aluminum-related business activities. The company also acquires, manufactures, and distributes bauxite mines and limestone ore; and provides engineering project management, as well as engages in import and export activities. Aluminum Corporation of China Limited was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

