Head to Head Survey: Executive Network Partnering (NYSE:ENPC) and Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) and Executive Network Partnering (NYSE:ENPC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Bitdeer Technologies Group has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Executive Network Partnering has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and Executive Network Partnering’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitdeer Technologies Group N/A N/A -$3.92 million ($0.45) -14.56 Executive Network Partnering N/A N/A $1.47 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and Executive Network Partnering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitdeer Technologies Group N/A -8.09% -4.01% Executive Network Partnering N/A -74.23% -2.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.5% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Executive Network Partnering shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Executive Network Partnering shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bitdeer Technologies Group and Executive Network Partnering, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Executive Network Partnering 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bitdeer Technologies Group presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 205.34%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group is more favorable than Executive Network Partnering.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations. It has mining datacenters deployed in the United States and Norway. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Executive Network Partnering

(Get Free Report)

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.