Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 117,589 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 95.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,589 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Edison International worth $15,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Edison International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 137,840 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after buying an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Edison International by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EIX stock traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $67.71. 432,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,026. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $74.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 97.20%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.91.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

