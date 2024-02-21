Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 59,700 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 448.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,804,930.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,732.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,195 shares of company stock worth $7,636,550. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $417.80. The stock had a trading volume of 279,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $107.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $283.60 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $420.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $436.00 to $438.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

