Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 654,300 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 454.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 798,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Aramark were worth $27,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,774,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562,434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,758,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,271,000 after purchasing an additional 302,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aramark by 1,042.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aramark by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,929,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,541,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,234,000 after purchasing an additional 410,204 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aramark news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $743,666.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,018,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ARMK shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.32.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of ARMK traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.90%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

